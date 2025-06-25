Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jon Bernthal returns as The Punisher in the next Spider Man film

Jon Bernthal returns as The Punisher in the next Spider-Man film

Updated on: 25 June,2025 07:40 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also returning as MJ and Ned respectively, in the fourth chapter, which is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Jon Bernthal as The Punisher

Actor Jon Bernthal will reprise his fan-favourite Marvel character, The Punisher, in Spider-Man 4.

The actor, known for featuring in movies, including The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), Sicario (2015), The Accountant (2016), Baby Driver (2017), Ford v Ferrari (2019), and The Many Saints of Newark (2021), will feature alongside Tom Holland, who is reprising his character of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, which he played in several MCU movies.


Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also returning as MJ and Ned respectively, in the fourth chapter, which is officially titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.


The story takes place after the events of the previous movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), in which the entire world knew Peter was Spider-Man and then had that knowledge erased.

Destin Daniel Cretton is directing the feature, which will be shot in England this summer. The movie will be released in the US theatres on July 31, 2026.

Bernthal first took on the role of Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in 2016, debuting in the second season of Netflix’s Daredevil and owing to his popularity, he was rewarded with his own solo series. The two shows and many other Marvel-centric projects were cancelled by Netflix in 2019.

He made a return with the character in Marvel Studios’ most recent series Daredevil: Born Again.

