In October last year, actor Tom Holland had confirmed that the fourth Spider-man film featuring him is in the works. Even before the shoot, the studio had decided the release date as July 17, 2026. However, now the film's release has been postponed, reported the Hollywood Reporter. The film will now be arriving on the big screens on July 31, 2024.

Spider-Man 4 gets a new release date

Sony Pictures made the announcement about the release date of the film. The director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is known for his movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', is helming the project, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The film seemingly has been pushed to avoid a clash with Christopher Nolan's next directorial 'The Odyssey' which also stars Holland in the lead role. The film will be released in theatres on July 17, 2026. This marks Nolan’s next offering following the success of multiple award-winning Oppenheimer (2023), which also won him his first Academy Award for best director. In the film, Holland joins Matt Damon, who featured in Nolan’s Interstellar (2014) and Oppenheimer. Insiders say Holland will juggle this project with Spider-Man 4 and a potential cameo in Avengers: Doomsday. Nolan wrote the script and is directing the film, which Universal Pictures will distribute.

About Spider-Man 4

Holland, who appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," confirmed that production for the fourth "Spider-Man" movie will begin in mid-2025, as per the outlet.

"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go -- we're nearly there," Holland said. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" said the actor.

Holland has played Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), "Spider-Man: Far From Home" (2019), and "Spider-Man: No Way Home" (2021).

The last film grossed over 1 billion dollars globally, following its release shortly after "Avengers: Endgame," a pattern this new film seems to follow with its release after "Avengers: Doomsday."

Cretton has been involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming "Wonder Man" miniseries and developing a sequel to "Shang-Chi." However, "Spider-Man 4" is now the main focus for the studio.

