Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Inception star Joseph Gordon Levitt on working with Christopher Nolan

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Joseph has worked with Nolan in films like ‘Inception’, and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. The actor was joined on stage by Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. They spoke on the subject of ‘Mastering the Art of Embodying a Character & Building Hit Record’

Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Pic/AFP

The Golden Globe nominated actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt took to the stage at the 14th season of the IFP, formerly India Film Project, and spoke about what he loves about the working style of celebrated director Christopher Nolan.


Joseph has worked with Nolan in films like ‘Inception’, and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’. The actor was joined on stage by Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao. They spoke on the subject of ‘Mastering the Art of Embodying a Character &amp; Building Hit Record’.


During their conversation, Gordon-Levitt said, “One of the things I’ve always appreciated about working with Christopher Nolan, especially on a massive scale film like Inception or The Dark Knight Rises, is how he treats these giant productions like art films. Even amidst the logistical complexities of car chases and big action sequences, he prioritises the actors and ensures we have the space to focus on our characters, be true to our characters, and the drama”.


He further mentioned, “That’s rare, because often on these big-budget sets, directors can get consumed by the technical aspects. Nolan’s films are huge in scale, but he brings that same focus on the human element, which I think is part of why his movies resonate so deeply with audiences. With '500 Days of Summer', it was a smaller, more intimate project, but what made it work was the trust Zooey and I had built over the years, especially from working together before on Manic. That comfort and connection translated into a very natural dynamic on screen”.

This marks Joseph’s first visit to India as he graced the event being held in Mumbai.

Other artistes in the IFP 14 lineup include Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Saurabh Shukla, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Ram Madhvani, Kunal Kemmu and Sharvari.

