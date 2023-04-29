Breaking News
2008 Malegaon blast trial: Another witness turns hostile, 35 so far
Mumbai: 19 shops near Malad railway station demolished for road widening project
Google shuts down over 3,500 loan apps in India for violating norms
Govt seeks suggestions for making guidelines on cab aggregator companies
Jiah Khan suicide case: Won my dignity, confidence back, says Sooraj Pancholi
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jonathan Majorss alleged victim granted protection

Jonathan Majors’s alleged victim granted protection

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:07 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

Arrested in March, Jonathan will face charges for assault and harassment

Jonathan Majors’s alleged victim granted protection

Jonathan Majors

Listen to this article
Jonathan Majors’s alleged victim granted protection
x
00:00

Actor Jonathan Majors’s alleged victim was granted a temporary order of protection ahead of the May 9 court date.


On May 9, the actor will face charges of assault and harassment. “Today, a judge granted a Full Temporary Order of Protection for the victim, per the People’s request and with the consent of defence counsel,” the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.



A full temporary order of protection means that the two parties must not have any direct or third-party contact, which remains in effect until the next court date.


Majors was arrested in New York on March 25 and charged with assault and harassment, following an alleged domestic dispute with a 30-year-old woman. As per reports, the New York police responded to a 911 call and took Majors into custody. The unnamed victim was hospitalised with “minor injuries to her head and neck,” according to authorities.

Majors’s legal team has denied any wrongdoing and has released text messages and videos related to the situation that they believe prove his innocence.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh shares fanboy moments with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael Jordan

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK