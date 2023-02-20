Breaking News
Ranveer Singh shares fanboy moments with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael Jordan

Ranveer shared his fanboy moments on Instagram stories on Sunday. The actor was dressed in bright colours with a yellow T-shirt, puffy pink jacket, blue pants, and a hat, accompanied with a pair of neon green sneakers. The actor shared his look-book in a separate post

Ranveer Singh. Pic/Yogen Shah


Ranveer Singh was seen enjoying his moments of international fame. The actor has recently spent time with former basketball players like Karl Malone, Reggie Miller and Shaquille O'Neal. Besides the football icons, Ranveer was also seen with Marvel stars Jonathan Majors, Michael B Jordan, Simu Liu and filmmaker Spike Lee.


Ranveer shared his fanboy moments on Instagram stories on Sunday. The actor was dressed in bright colours with a yellow T-shirt, puffy pink jacket, blue pants, and a hat. He was wearing neon green sneakers. The actor shared his lookbook in a separate post.



 
 
 
 
 
On Friday, Ranveer played for former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade's team in the celebrity game. Later he was seen interacting with actor Ben Affleck on the court. Ranveer was announced as India's brand ambassador for NBA (National Basketball Association) in 2021.

Ranveer did not have any hits in 2022. His last two releases 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' directed by Divyang Thakkar and 'Cirkus' directed by Rohit Shetty tanked at the box office.

The actor will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', opposite Alia Bhatt. After 'Gully Boy', they will rekindle their on-screen romance in this movie. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra are also a part of the movie. The film will be released in June 2023. 

