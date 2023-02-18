Ranveer Singh gets photographed with Ben Affleck at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023

A picture of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh in which he can be seen along with 'Gone Girl' star Ben Affleck has gone viral on the Internet. The actor was in the US to participate in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2023

Ranveer Singh and Ben Affleck/PR image

Ranveer Singh represented NBA India at the sporting event, which was held on February 17 in Salt Lake City, Utah in the US.

The 'Gully Boy' star was joined by 'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and Latin global music icon and actor Nicky Jam among others.

Affleck, who is known for his work in films like 'Argo' and 'Good Will Hunting', introduced all the players in the celebrity match.

Ranveer played for the former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade's team. Team Dwyane took home the 2023 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game winner's trophy.

The star-studded roster for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game included five-time Kane Brown, 21 Savage, 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' star Janelle Monae, Cordae, Sinqua Walls and Everett Osborne, Latin global music icon-actor Nicky Jam, and wrestler The Miz.

It was earlier reported that, The other celebrities to be part of the NBA all-star roster are reggaeton artist Ozuna, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson, 11-time MLB all-star Albert Pujols, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live correspondent Guillermo Rodriguez, tennis star Frances Tiafoe, WWE Superstar-The Miz, Brazilian TV host Marcos Mion and content creator Jesser in the rosters.

Ranveer Singh has been the brand ambassador for NBA India since 2021. He participated in the 2022 celebrity game as well where he played alongside Machine Gun Kelly and rapper Quavo among others.

Ranveer will be playing for the former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade's team. He is a huge fan of Wade and had a chance to meet and interact with him during the all-star weekend in Cleveland last year.

