Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wish their fans Herath Mubarak, sharing a family moment

Actor couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu wished their fans Herath Mubarak on Instagram on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri. The couple shared a family picture on February 18 as they sat together, captioning the post, "Herath Mubarak as they celebrated the festival with their 5-year-old daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and Kunal's parents-Ravi Kemmu and Jyoti Kemmu.

In the picture, Ravi was seen making the preparations for the pooja, wearing a bright yellow kurta and dhoti while Inaaya sat next to her grandpa, looking at the thalis, wearing a bright yellow ethnic dress. Soha, Kunal, and Jyoti smiled for the camera as they sat huddled near Inaaya. Several lamps, bowls, and flowers among other things were also seen in the picture.

For the occasion, Kunal wore a coral colour kurta with short hair and a long beard while Soha opted for a grey and rust saree. Jyoti was seen in a white printed kurta.

Soha's sister Saba Ali Khan commented, "Herath Mubarak...to u all. Inni jaan looking Mahsha'Allah lovely."

On February 16, Kunal announced the filming wrap of his directorial debut Madgaon Express Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar. The film is headlined by Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Nora Fatehi, and Divyendu. The release date for Madgaon Express has not been announced yet. Kunal also shared some behind-the-scenes on his Instagram with the caption, 'Lights.. Camera.. Action #madgaonexpress. Work in progress ð"

Soha will be seen in 'Chhorii 2', the sequel to the 2021 hit 'Chhori', released on November 26, alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha. Chhori has scored a 6.8 IMDb rating and 73% of google users liked the film. Chhorii was the remake of Furia’s 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, which revolves around a pregnant woman whose unborn child is targeted by evil spirits.

The sequel is set to pick up Sakshi’s (Nushrratt) story from where it left off in the original and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new ones. Also starring Pallavi Patil and Saurabh Goyal, Chhorii 2 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films.