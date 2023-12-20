Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Julia Roberts talks about her idea for Pretty Woman sequel

Julia Roberts talks about her idea for 'Pretty Woman' sequel

Updated on: 20 December,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Actress Julia Roberts believes her ‘Pretty Woman’ co-star Richard Gere’s character Edward died after the end of the film, she said on CBS Mornings

Julia Roberts. Pic/AFP

Actress Julia Roberts believes her ‘Pretty Woman’ co-star Richard Gere’s character Edward died after the end of the film. Roberts in the 1990 film played a prostitute named Vivienne opposite Gere, who essayed a businessman called Edward. He falls in love with her and helps her get off the street.


"I think he (Edward) passed away peacefully in his sleep from a heart attack, smiling. And now she runs his business," she said on CBS Mornings. The actors reunited almost a decade later to film 1999's 'Runaway Bride' and Roberts said the couple in that movie get a happier ending, reports aceshowbiz.com. The host asked: "(Your character) Maggie literally rides off into the sunset with Richard Gere after leaving four other men at the altar. What happens to her?" The actress then replied: "They stay together. He doesn't die in this one. They're going to stay together."


Asked about her movie star character from 'Notting Hill',' who fell for a bookstore owner played by Hugh Grant, Roberts said: "She's retired. She has six children and has maintained her waist size amazingly. Anna has also traded glamorous film sets for quiet days behind a shop counter.”“(William) runs the bookshop still and now there's a little knitting annex next to the bookshop that (Anna) runs."


However, 'Notting Hill' filmmaker Richard Curtis recently revealed he had a different vision for the characters and wrote a short sequel in which the couple split up.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

