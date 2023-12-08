Roberts explained that since the two eldest children embarked on higher education, she “immediately” made supporting their schools her “entire life”

Julia Roberts. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Julia Roberts confesses she's a spirited college mom x 00:00

Hollywood star Julia Roberts has shared that she is passionate about her twins' college experience.

The 'Pretty Woman' star shares 19-year-old twins Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter and son Henry Daniel, 16, with her husband Danny Moder, reports People magazine.

Roberts, 56, told Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ that her three children were all doing “great” and that “two of the three of (her) children are in college.”

Roberts explained that since the two eldest children embarked on higher education, she “immediately” made supporting their schools her “entire life.”

"I wear the colors,” said the Oscar winner. “I do the whole thing.”

While Hazel and Phinnaeus are in the midst of their undergraduate experience, Fallon, 49 asked the actress how her youngest son is handling being the only child in the house. “Is Henry loving this? Or is he kind of missing his (siblings)?” “I think it's a good 50/50 split,” shared Roberts, quoted by People. “He's loving it. And I think he misses his people.”

Prior to the twins heading off to college, Roberts shared with Extra how “completely excited” she was for them and their new chapter. “It's really thrilling and I wasn't lucky enough to have a college experience," she said. "And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them.”

The ‘Notting Hill’ star publicly celebrated the twins’ 19th birthday on November 28 via Instagram. Roberts — who rarely shows photos of her children — explained to Extra that their birthdays are “something to be celebrated".

