Breaking News
Maharashtra: Suspicious boat with AK-47s found off Raigad coast, investigations launched
Mumbai: Cops recover nearly 800 stolen smartphones in 30 days
Mumbai: Electric double decker bus rolls into town
Mumbai: Shiv Sena shifts Dahi Handi to Worli Naka, announces Rs 4 lakh prize
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato groove to Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato groove to ‘Kala Chashma’ from 'Baar Baar Dekho'

Updated on: 18 August,2022 03:34 PM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The makers of 'Baar Baar Dekho' took to social media and shared the video of Hollywood singer Demi Lovato & the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon dancing to Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato groove to ‘Kala Chashma’ from 'Baar Baar Dekho'

Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato/ Instagram


It's been years since ‘Kala Chashma’ from 'Baar Baar Dekho' was released and we clearly remember how big of a hit the song turned out to be. Not a single day since then has passed when the song has stopped being a party favorite. It's that song that always excites people and makes them groove at any hour of the day and at any party at night. So, it wouldn't be surprising to see Hollywood’s biggest stars dancing on ‘Kala Chashma’ as if there is no tomorrow! 


Excel Entertainment, the makers of 'Baar Baar Dekho' took to social media and shared the video of Hollywood singer Demi Lovato & the host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon dancing to Kala Chashma from the film Baar Baar Dekho. In the caption they jotted down, “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy… moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha.” 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)


The video was first shared by both Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon, where Demi questions Jimmy in the caption asking if he is okay from the hilarious fall he had while dancing to this Hindi Hit number! The caption read: ‘@jimmyfallon you OK?’.

Also Read: Demi Lovato: I cut my hair to be free of gender, sexuality norms

'Baar Baar Dekho' is a 2016 release and the film has amassed love and adoration from the audience for its spectacular playlist which includes songs like ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’, ‘Sau Aasman’, ‘Dariya’, and ‘Kala Chashma’ among many other superhits. The film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Excel Entertainment, which was co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has time and again served the audience with several blockbuster films such as ZNMD, Dil Chahta Hai, Don, Don 2, and many more. Currently, the production house is gearing up for the most awaited 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
jimmy fallon Entertainment News hollywood news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK