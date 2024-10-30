Breaking News
Updated on: 30 October,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Dwayne Johnson. Pic/AFP

Sony Pictures has officially confirmed that 'Jumanji 3' is slated for release in theatres on December 11, 2026.


The highly anticipated sequel will see the return of beloved stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, along with director Jake Kasdan, who helmed the previous instalments, as per The Hollywood Reporter.


The production team for 'Jumanji 3' includes Johnson, Kasdan, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Matt Tolmach, and the film is set to be presented in IMAX and premium large formats, ensuring a visually stunning experience for audiences.


The franchise began its modern resurgence with 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', which premiered in December 2017 and grossed over USD 950 million worldwide.

Its sequel, released in 2019, also performed impressively at the box office, earning more than USD 801 million globally, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The films are based on Chris Van Allsburg's 1981 children's book 'Jumanji', and the original 1995 film featuring Robin Williams.

Earlier this year, Gillan shared insights with The Hollywood Reporter about the challenges of aligning the cast's schedules for the new instalment.

She stated, "I'm sure it's tricky to wrangle everyone's schedules, but I haven't heard anything about it other than the fact that we will be doing it at some point. So we're all so enthusiastic about it. We all love working on those films, and it's just a matter of when."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in a previous interview, Johnson expressed his eagerness for the project, saying he "cannot wait" to bring 'Jumanji 3' to life.

He hinted that Kasdan is developing a unique concept for the film, which might serve as a fitting conclusion for this iteration of the franchise.

"Jake has a very, very special cool idea that for 'Jumanji 3' -- could be the finale," Johnson said, adding, "But in the spirit of that, it's really special. I'll just say that."

dwayne johnson kevin hart hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

