Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jurassic Park star Sam Neill gets onboard for Godzilla x Kong movie

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill gets onboard for 'Godzilla x Kong' movie

Updated on: 17 April,2025 01:22 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Neill is known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, having starred in 'Jurassic Park', 'Jurassic Park III', and 'Jurassic World Dominion'

'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill gets onboard for 'Godzilla x Kong' movie

Sam Neill. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
'Jurassic Park' star Sam Neill gets onboard for 'Godzilla x Kong' movie
x
00:00

Veteran actor Sam Neill has been cast in the upcoming MonsterVerse film, following the success of 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'.


According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie is set to feature a cataclysmic world-ending threat, with Neill joining newcomers Delroy Lindo, Kaitlyn Dever, and Jack O'Connell.


The film is part of Legendary's MonsterVerse, which has reportedly accumulated over USD 2.5 billion at the global box office since its launch in 2014.


The franchise has also spawned a well-regarded Apple TV plus series, 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters', with a second season in the works.

Neill is known for his role as Dr. Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' franchise, having starred in 'Jurassic Park', 'Jurassic Park III', and 'Jurassic World Dominion.'

The next 'Godzilla x Kong' movie will be directed by Grant Sputore from a script by Dave Callaham.

Neill was last seen in the Peacock series 'Apples Never Fall' and will next star in the Netflix mystery series 'Untamed'.

In 'Untamed' Neill will star opposite Eric Bana.

Written by Mark L. Smith and Elle Smith, 'Untamed' is a mystery-thriller centered on Kyle Turner (Eric Bana), a National Parks Service agent investigating a brutal death that unearths dark secrets in the wilderness, and his own past.

Sam Neill plays Paul Souter, Yosemite's longtime chief park ranger and Turner's close friend. A devoted family man, Souter is adept at handling both park crimes and bureaucratic hurdles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK