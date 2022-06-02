Breaking News
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Updated on: 02 June,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The jury, five men and two women, who have been deliberating on their verdict since this past Friday, also found that Heard had acted with "actual malice", meaning that they were convinced she had made the statements knowing they were false

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Picture Courtesy: AFP


A Virginia jury has found that actress Amber Heard defamed Hollywood star Johnny Depp when she wrote a 2018 'Washington Post' op-ed alluding to her past claims of domestic violence, reports 'Variety'.

The jury also found that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, in the course of fighting back against her charges.




It awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages, plus $5 million in punitive damages, which Judge Penney Azcarate reduced to $350,000 in accordance with the state's statutory cap.


