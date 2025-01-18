Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for USD 400 million

The suit filed in federal court in New York by Justin Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios seeks at least $400 million for damages that include lost future income

(From left) Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us actor-director Justin Baldoni has sued his co-star Blake Lively and her husband-actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion in the latest move in a bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama.

The suit filed in federal court in New York by Baldoni and production company Wayfarer Studios seeks at least $400 million for damages that include lost future income. It alleges that Lively and Reynolds hijacked the production and marketing of It Ends With Us and manipulated media to smear Baldoni with false allegations of sexual and other harassment.

“This is a case about two of the most powerful stars in the world deploying their enormous power to steal a film right out of the hands of its director and production studio. Then, when Lively and Reynolds’ efforts failed to win them the acclaim they believed they deserved, they turned their fury on a chosen scapegoat,” the suit read.

The lawsuit comes two weeks after Lively sued Baldoni and others tied to the film, alleging they retaliated against her for coming forward about her treatment on the set.

