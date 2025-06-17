Breaking News
'I'm exhausted with thinking about myself: Justin Bieber admits he is broken, has anger issues

Updated on: 17 June,2025 09:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, the 'Baby' singer dropped a sincere post, admitting to being broken, and dealing with anger issues

'I'm exhausted with thinking about myself: Justin Bieber admits he is broken, has anger issues

Justin Bieber. Pic/AFP

'I'm exhausted with thinking about myself: Justin Bieber admits he is broken, has anger issues
Canadian singer Justin Bieber's recent Instagram post had fans wondering if he was okay. His comment section on his recent posts had worried fans expressing concern and asking him to seek professional help. The singer who noticed the comments of care and concern took to his Instagram stories to speak about his well-being.

Justin Bieber admits to being broken


Taking to the stories section of his Instagram handle, the 'Baby' singer dropped a sincere post, admitting to being broken, and dealing with anger issues.


His post read, “People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself, I would have already? I know I'm broken. I know I have anger issues. I tried to do the work my whole life to be like the people who told me I needed to be fixed like them. And it just keeps making me more tired and more angry.”

Justin further shared that he is exhausted thinking about himself. "The harder I try to grow, the more focused on myself I am. Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others. Because honestly, I'm exhausted with thinking about myself lately, aren't you?," the post concluded.

Picture Courtesy/Justin Bieber`s Instagram account

Justin urges people to not ask if he is okay

Before this, he urged everyone to not project their insecurities on each other through another Instagram post. Justin shared, “Quit asking me if I'm okay. Quit asking me how I'm doing. I don't do that to you. Because I know how life is for all of us. It's hard. Letss encourage our people, not project our insecurities onto one another. Your concern doesn't come off as care. It's just oppressive weirdo.(sic)”

A day back, Justin posted screenshots of his conversation with an unnamed person. Through the conversation, he lashed out the person and broke his friendship with them. 

Justin also posted a series of random pictures including one of his child. The caption for all the posts included him showing the middle finger. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Justin fights with paparazzi

Justin has been under the lens for his behaviour for some time now.  Recently, the singer got into a heated argument with paparazzi outside Soho House in Malibu, California. The video showed him trying to hide from the cameras. However, he later lashed out saying, "We're gonna set boundaries here today. I'm not afraid to set boundaries".

The clip soon went viral on social media.

