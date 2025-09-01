Justin Bieber recently won hearts by gatecrashing at a wedding and surprising an Indian bride on her big day. He was seen interacting with the guests and also clicking pictures with them at the venue

Pop icon Justin Bieber recently impressed the internet and left an Indian bride awestruck on her wedding day by gatecrashing the venue and surprising her. He gave her a memory she and her loved ones will cherish forever. Videos and pictures from the wedding celebrations in Los Angeles, where Justin surprised the bride, have gone viral on social media. Fans are showering love on the singer for his heart-warming gesture.

Justin Bieber surprises an Indian bride

In a clip shared by a fan club, Justin can be seen making a surprise appearance at the wedding venue in Los Angeles. His gesture delighted the bride and her guests. The video was captioned, “Justin Bieber surprised a bride for her wedding in Los Angeles, CA.” The Baby hitmaker was seen cheerfully interacting with the guests, exchanging smiles, and even posing for pictures with the bridesmaids.

Justin kept it casual for the occasion. He sported a white T-shirt paired with blue shorts and layered it with a striking blue fur jacket. The bride, whose identity is not known, looked radiant in a traditional green saree, accessorised with gold jewellery and kaleeras around her wrists.

The candid moments of Justin mingling with the wedding party have been winning hearts on the internet. One fan commented saying, “He’s the sweetest.” Meanwhile, another wrote, “She is so lucky – best surprise and wedding gift for her.” A user expressed, “Aww, this is so sweet. If I were her, I would have sobbed!” Another fan excitedly wrote, “SO CUTEEE OMGGGG she’s so lucky! lilbieber I don’t even have a man, but come to my wedding, pls.” However, some users also questioned his choice of outfit for the occasion.

When Justin Bieber attended Ananat and Radhika Ambani's wedding

Notably, this isn't Justin's first time attending an Indian wedding. Last year, Justin was seen in India arriving for a high-profile wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. He even performed for the sangeet event, for which he was reportedly paid $10 million. Apart from Justin, Rihanna and Katy Perry also performed as part of the couple’s wedding festivities.