Breaking News
Mumbai cop dismissed for relationship with married woman
Mumbai: Congress to hold protest march on Nov 26 to oppose Dharavi redevelopment project
Mumbai: BEST gets 10 new single-decker electric buses
Those who stole our party will sit at home after Dec 31: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra govt depts allowed to transact with 8 pvt banks, MSCB
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey on her 27th birthday You make life wonderful

Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey on her 27th birthday: ‘You make life wonderful’

Updated on: 24 November,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

As the Rhode Skin founder turned 27, her husband, 29, took to Instagram to pen a romantic birthday tribute

Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey on her 27th birthday: ‘You make life wonderful’

Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Justin Bieber wishes wife Hailey on her 27th birthday: ‘You make life wonderful’
x
00:00

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is full of love for his wife Hailey Bieber on her birthday.


As the Rhode Skin founder turned 27, her husband, 29, took to Instagram to pen a romantic birthday tribute.


“Happy birthday baby. You make life wonderful. And I’m the lucky one that gets all of you”, wrote the singer alongside a sweet black and white video of himself planting kisses on Hailey’s forehead and lips.


Hailey was also treated to balloons and a Rhode-themed cake covered in candles by her team.

She later shared a post on her Instagram Story summing up how turning 27 felt and wrote, “Thank you for all of the birthday wishes. 27 is feeling so cosy. Love”. But Justin wasn’t the only one to wish Hailey a happy birthday on social media.

As per ‘People’ magazine, Kim Kardashian shared a black and white shot of herself posing with Hailey and her sister Kendall Jenner with the caption, “Happy birthday to the cutest, sweetest, sexiest girl I know @haileybieber I love you”.

Meanwhile, Lori Harvey posted a photo of the pair drinking red wine and wrote, “Happyyy Birthdayyyy my little glazed donut princess!!! Love you sooo much! Hope you have the best day babe @haileybieber”.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

justin bieber hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK