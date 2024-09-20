Breaking News
Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette on becoming grandmother to Jack Blues: 'I love it'

Updated on: 20 September,2024 09:00 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Picture Courtesy/Pattie Mallette's Instagram account

Pop star Justin Bieber's mother Pattie Mallette has expressed her excitement and joy about becoming a grandmother for the first time. This heartfelt announcement comes less than a month after Justin and his wife, Hailey Bieber, welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August.


In a recent Instagram Story, Mallette shared a video featuring Molly Shannon's beloved 'Saturday Night Live' character, joyologist Helen Madden.



Accompanying the clip, she wrote, "How do you like being a Grandmother!"


In the video, Shannon's character exuberantly declares, "I love it, I love it, I LOVE it! Every second of it--I love it!"

Mallette, 49, has openly shared her affection for baby Jack, posting shortly after his birth, "Oh my heart. Welcome baby Jack!! I love you so much! Thank you, Lord. What a miracle!"

Additionally, she celebrated the couple's new journey with a heartfelt tweet that read, "CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!"

Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, also chimed in, replying, "Amen. Congratulations to you and may God continue to bless our family."

Mallette has previously expressed her pride in watching Justin step into fatherhood.

On Father's Day in June, she posted an emotional tribute on Instagram, stating, "You've always wanted to be a dad ever since I can remember. You have so much love to give. You're gonna be the best daddy ever. You already are. LOVE YOU!!"

 
 
 
 
 
Though Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have maintained a relatively low profile since welcoming their son, they have been open about their aspirations for a family.

In a 2020 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Justin mentioned, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out--it's her body and whatever she wants to do--I think she wants to have a few."

The couple's journey began with a surprise engagement during a trip to the Bahamas in July 2018, followed by a courthouse wedding in New York City on September 14, 2018.

They celebrated again in a larger ceremony in South Carolina with family and friends a year later.

This year, they renewed their vows in a private ceremony in Hawaii, which also served as an announcement of Hailey's pregnancy.

Justin Bieber and Hailey announced the arrival of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, with a touching Instagram post on August 23, featuring a close-up of Hailey holding their baby's tiny foot.

