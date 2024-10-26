Justin Timberlake took to Instagram, explaining that his health issues have forced him to reschedule some of his concerts for the coming days

Pic/Instagram

Singer Justin Timberlake has had to postpone several upcoming shows as he battles bronchitis and laryngitis.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, explaining that his health issues have forced him to reschedule the performances.

"Hey guys -- I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis. I'm so sorry to say I do need to reschedule the next few shows from 10/23 through 11/2. Thank you for understanding - I'll make it up to you," Timberlake wrote in his post.

The announcement came just a day before he was set to perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The show has now been moved to February 27.

Other cities affected by the rescheduling include Chicago, Grand Rapids, Detroit, Milwaukee, and St. Paul, with the new dates set for February 2024.

This isn't the first time Timberlake has had to cancel shows recently.

Earlier this month, the singer postponed a concert at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, just an hour before it was due to start, citing an injury.

"I'm so sorry to postpone tonight's show," he said at the time, promising to make it up to fans.

While the Newark concert was quickly rescheduled, his show in Columbia, South Carolina, was canceled altogether.

