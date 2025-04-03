The trailer ends with Daniel LaRusso telling Li Fong: "Remember what you're fighting for. When you understand that, you will be ready"

Picture Courtesy/Karate Kid: Legends's Instagram account

Listen to this article 'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer- Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan return x 00:00

The much-loved Karate Kid franchise is set to return with a new movie, 'Karate Kid: Legends.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Sony has released the official trailer for 'Karate Kid: Legends', which brings back Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso from the original Karate Kid movies and Jackie Chan as Mr Han from the 2010 reboot starring Jaden Smith, reported Deadline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karate Kid: Legends (@karatekidmovie)

The trailer was released on Tuesday, a day after Macchio and actor Ben Wang made an appearance at CinemaCon to promote the film.

The movie takes place three years after the last season of Cobra Kai. It follows a young kung fu fighter, Li Fong (played by Wang), who moves from Beijing to New York City with his mother after a family tragedy. Struggling to adjust, Li Fong faces challenges at school and gets into fights, even though he tries to avoid trouble. When a friend needs his help, Li decides to enter a karate competition. But his kung fu skills alone are not enough.

To prepare, his teacher, Mr. Han (Chan), seeks help from Daniel LaRusso (Macchio). Together, they train Li, combining karate and kung fu to create a powerful new style.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends features a screenplay by Rob Lieber. The movie is produced by Karen Rosenfelt, with Ralph Macchio also serving as an executive producer. The cast includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, Ming-Na Wen, and Aramis Knight.

The trailer ends with Daniel LaRusso telling Li Fong: "Remember what you're fighting for. When you understand that, you will be ready."

The first trailer for Karate Kid: Legends was released in October last year.

The original Karate Kid (1984) revolved around the story of Daniel LaRusso, played by Ralph George Macchio, a teenager who moves to Los Angeles and learns karate from Mr. Miyagi to stand up against bullies. The 2010 remake starred Jaden Smith as Dre Parker, who moves to China and is trained by Mr. Han, played by Jackie Chan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever