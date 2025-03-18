Karlie Kloss announced that she is expecting her third baby with husband Joshua Kushner. She posted a series of pictures on Instagram, baring her pregnant belly

Model Karlie Kloss announced on Monday that she is expecting her third baby with husband Joshua Kushner.

She posted a series of pictures on Instagram, posing with her son Elijah, 19 months, baring her pregnant belly, reported People.

"Three's a party..," Kloss wrote in her caption, also sharing an adorable picture of her sons Elijah and Levi hugging each other.

In October, Kloss, who tied the knot with Kushner in October 2018, posted an adorable carousel of photos on Instagram featuring a variety of snaps from her family trip to a pumpkin patch. In the first photo, Kushner could be seen holding hands with the couple's son, Elijah, as he sat on his dad's shoulders.

Baby Elijah could also be seen sitting next to a pumpkin. Kloss and Kushner's older son Levi wrapped his arms around the pumpkin.

"We've been ready for October," she captioned her post.

Last year, Kloss shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in honour of her son Levi's third birthday. She included sweet photos of her son holding birthday balloons, reading books, enjoying the outdoors and spending time at Coney Island, as per the outlet.

"3yrs ago today, you forever changed my life and I couldn't be more proud and humbled to be your mom," Kloss wrote in her caption. "Thank you for making me a mommy. happy birthday Levi, thank you for choosing me and @joshuakushner. We couldn't love you more."

In November 2023, she spoke about her pregnancy with Elijah and said the one thing that she couldn't control was her posture.

"Just being pregnant for nine months, I found my posture got so bad," she shared. "So now I'm relearning my whole anatomy and trying to fix it, straighten my back." Her fitness routine has also changed with her becoming a mom, according to People.

"My routine has evolved. It's gotten more efficient. I feel like my philosophy has gotten much more about strength in sustainable ways. So I do light weights and also body weight exercises. I travel a lot still, so I don't always have a gym nearby," Kloss added.

