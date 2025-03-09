Kate Hudson embraces 'rom-com queen' title but seeks diverse roles beyond romance

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 March,2025 02:57 PM IST  |  Washington
Kate Hudson. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Kate Hudson, who is known for her roles in romantic comedies like 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days', 'You, Me and Dupree', and 'Bride Wars', is happy being called "rom-com queen," but she wants to explore more as an actor.


"It's a mixed feeling because -- now that I'm older I love it," said Hudson, who appeared on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast for promoting her film 'Running Point', reported People.


She added, "I think what happens when you have a very successful rom-com, it sort of becomes what people expect from you and want from you, and as an actor you're sort of like, 'Yeah, but I want to do a million different things.' "


Hudson rose to fame with her portrayal of Penny Lane in Cameron Crowe's musical drama 'Almost Famous' (2000), for which she won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and received an Oscar nomination in the same category. She went on to star in rom-com movies and gained popularity.

"As Hollywood goes, they love to put you in a box. They love it. And so I think when you're younger, you don't want to be pigeonholed into an idea that that's what you do. And the second you have success in a rom-com as a woman, it's like they just want you in that," shared Hudson, adding, "So it's like you love it, and then at the same time you're like, 'Yeah, but I want to do other things. I don't want to just do this all the time'," reported People.

Although she became successful in one genre, she never stopped herself from exploring different career options. With her 2024 debut album, Glorious, she proved her talent in music as well. She said, "pursuing music took a very far back seat to what was happening in my career" when she first found success in acting, as per the outlet.

In 'Running Point', Hudson stars as Isla Gordon, the newly appointed president of the Los Angeles Waves basketball franchise. Being thrown into the job after a scandal forces her brother (Justin Theroux) to resign, Kate's character has to work on proving to her sceptical family, board members, and the sports community that she is the perfect fit for the job.

"It's not just all about romance," she added in that interview, sharing that a lack of emphasis on her character Isla Gordon's love life was "one of the big things for me" that convinced her to join the series, according to People.

'Running Point' is streaming on Netflix.

