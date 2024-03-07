Breaking News
Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Kate Winslet gets candid about battling eating disorder and the Ozempic debate
Kate Winslet gets candid about battling eating disorder and the Ozempic debate

Updated on: 07 March,2024 02:30 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS

Hollywood actor Kate Winslet made a shocking revelation about overcoming an eating disorder

Kate Winslet gets candid about battling eating disorder and the Ozempic debate

Pic courtesy/ IMDb

Hollywood star Kate Winslet shared that she secretly battled an eating disorder earlier in her career but she "never told anyone about it." "I never told anyone about it. Because guess what — people in the world around you go, ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.”


"And that is one thing I will not let people talk about (now). If they do, I pull them up straight away," she told The New York Times magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Winslet also expressed her worries about the rising use of the weight loss drugs, saying, "I actually don’t know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that."


When told the drug is used to control appetite and "dampen" interest in food, the actress said: "Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!"


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

