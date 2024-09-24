The honourees include Annette Bening, Michelle Buteau, Joey King, Ellen Kuras, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kerry Washington, and Kate Winslet. The 2024 WIF Honors event will take place in October

Kate Winslet.

WIF, formerly known as Women in Film, Los Angeles, announced on Monday the leading ladies of Hollywood who will be honored at the 2024 WIF Honors event, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

The honourees include Annette Bening, Michelle Buteau, Joey King, Ellen Kuras, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kerry Washington, and Kate Winslet.

This year's event will take place on October 24 at the Beverly Hilton.

The theme for this year's event is "The Power of the Collective," celebrating industry leaders who show how collaboration, inclusion, and uplifting stories can positively change culture.

Jurnee Smollett, a member of the WIF board of directors, will give the opening remarks at the annual benefit.

Winslet and director Kuras will receive the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Film for their work on Lee. Buteau and Sanchez-Witzel will be honoured with the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Television for their collaboration on Survival of the Thickest. Annette Bening will receive the Jane Fonda Humanitarian Award, selected personally by Fonda, while Kerry Washington will be recognized with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award. Joey King will be the 19th recipient of the WIF Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

"The 2024 honorees embody the very essence of leadership, creativity and advocacy that WIF has championed for over 50 years," WIF CEO Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement. "Their remarkable contributions, both on and off the screen, are a testament to the progress we continue to make toward a more equitable and inclusive entertainment industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the lasting change they inspire."

Notably, the event supports WIF's educational and philanthropic programs and its advocacy for gender parity in entertainment. It is presented by Max Mara, with Visionary Sponsor ShivHans Pictures and additional support from Amazon MGM Studios, Lexus, Netflix, and STARZ '#TakeTheLead'.

