BTS member Jin and actor Ji Ye Eun to star in Netflix's show Kian’s Bizarre B&B

BTS member Jin will soon be seen on Netflix's new Korean variety show, 'Kian’s Bizarre B&B'. Netflix has announced that BTS Jin and South Korean actor Ji Ye Eun will appear on the variety show, although they are not revealing their shooting schedule. "For safety reasons, we cannot disclose the filming schedule. Thank you for your understanding," the global streaming platform said.

What kind of a variety show is Kian’s Bizarre B&B?

'Kian’s Bizarre B&B' is a new variety show where South Korean YouTuber Kian84 personally conceptualizes, designs, and operates a unique homestay for young people in the natural paradise of Ulleungdo. Kian84, known for his authentic charm on shows such as 'Home Alone' and 'Adventure by Accident', will host the guesthouse and interact with various young guests, reported Soompi.

South Korean YouTuber Kian84 will manage the guesthouse in his distinctive style, and young guests seeking his unique charm are expected to create entertaining chemistry with him. Ji Ye Eun, who is known for her roles on 'SNL Korea' and SBS’s 'Running Man', will also take part in the show.

Kian’s Bizarre B&B will mark Jin's debut on Netflix, making him the first BTS member to star in a Netflix project. The announcement was shared on Netflix Korea's Instagram page with a caption that hinted at the fun and quirky nature of the show. It read, "Meet our two lovely employees of Netflix's new unscripted series Kian’s Bizarre B&B! When Jin and Ji Ye-eun are the ones serving you, it truly is a bizarre B&B. Coming 2025, only on Netflix.”

BTS Jin has been busy since his discharge from the military

Jin, who was discharged from the military in June 2024, will add excitement to the new variety show. Following the K-pop idol’s discharge from the military, he has been busy with various activities and is currently starring in his solo travel show, RUN JIN. He has continued to demonstrate his variety show skills with content such as 'Run Jin' and MBC’s 'Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island'.

His activities keep the BTS fans, the ARMYs, engaged and entertained while the other 6 members complete their mandatory military service. Prior to their enlistments, BTS members starred in their own variety show series, Run BTS, which has been put on hold till the septet band together again.