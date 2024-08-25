In the letter, Suga expressed his regret for his actions and recognized the disappointment and worry he caused his fans. Read the full emotional letter here

BTS Suga

Listen to this article 'It's all my fault': BTS Suga pens second emotional apology letter acknowledging ARMYs 'disappointment' x 00:00

BTS Suga drunk driving case: Following a recent police interrogation in South Korea over his drunk driving incident, BTS’s Suga shared a sincere apology letter on Weverse for ARMYs. In the letter, Suga expressed his regret for his actions and recognized the disappointment and worry he caused his fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Korean rapper pens second apology letter

The South Korean rapper's letter read as follows, "Hello, I'm SUGA. I would like to apologize once again, filled with shame. I deeply apologize for the disappointment and hurt my misbehavior has caused my fans and everyone who loves me. I made a serious mistake, forgetting the responsibility I have to repay you with actions worthy of the love I've received."

Suga continued, "On the night of August 6th, I made the mistake of driving to India on an electric scooter after drinking. I also apologize for the confusion caused by the first apology I hastily posted on the 7th. I should have thought more carefully and been more responsible, but I failed to do so. It’s entirely my fault. My carelessness has caused hardship for everyone who cares about me."

"I will do my best to avoid making such mistakes again and live with a repentant heart. Because of this incident, I have severely damaged the precious memories I made with the members and fans, and I feel immense pressure on the name of BTS. It’s painful and difficult to express how sorry I feel for causing trouble for the members and the team. I’m especially sorry that the members, who have always trusted me, are going through a hard time because of my actions. I also understand the deep disappointment the fans who have supported me must be feeling. " The BTS rapper wrote.

"I can only express how truly sorry I am to the fans who have always shown me so much love.

I know that it’s hard to heal the wounds and disappointment my fans have suffered with mere words, so I deeply regret my actions and reflect on them with a heavy heart every day." He added.

"Once again, I sincerely apologize to the fans who were hurt by me. I will accept any criticism, reprimand, and future consequences that come my way. Lastly, I once again apologize for causing a public stir and disappointing so many people." Suga concluded.