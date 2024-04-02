At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, Katy Perry wore a black sheer overlay dress with red velvet bows on the sides, layered over a simple black lingerie set

Katy Perry (Pic/AP)

Listen to this article Katy Perry's black fishnet dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 grabs eyeballs, see pics x 00:00

Sorry, the old Katy Perry can't come to the phone right now! At iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024, the pop sensation has ditched her usual candy-coloured style and opted for something more daring, more Reputation-era-esque (Hi Swifties) at the iHeartRadio Awards 2024.

Katy Perry wore a black sheer overlay dress with red velvet bows on the sides, layered over a simple black lingerie set. She accessorized with large black sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun. What stood out was her choice of black long boots to complete the outfit. Designers are exploring sheer outfits in various forms and fabrics, such as fishnet in Katy's case. This trend is gaining popularity on the red carpet and is likely to dominate the awards season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katy Perry completely changed her style for the awards event, not only in her fashion but also in her makeup. Despite her reputation for trying different looks, Katy kept her makeup in line with her bold, black outfit. She wore her dark hair in loose waves, with soft, smokey eye makeup, and a coral lip to highlight the color of the bows on her dress.

Katy Perry's black fishnet dress, see pics:

Katy Perry's work front

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has said that she is leaving ‘American Idol’. The singer and the show judge, 39, announced her exit from the show after seven seasons on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’.She teased that she has more projects, including new music, to come later in 2024, reports ‘People’ magazine.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘American Idol’”, Perry confirmed. “I mean I love Idol so much. It connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying Jimmy?”

As per ‘People’, when asked what her fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie said about her leaving, Perry responded, “Well they’ll find out tonight.”

She then explained that her co-judges “know that I have some things planned for this year.”

She added, “So it’s going to be a very, very exciting year for all girlies”. The ‘Roar’ singer shared about Bryan, 47, and Richie, 74, “I love them so much”, as she also shared that the pair were aware of her plans to exit Idol after seeing her “in the studio.”