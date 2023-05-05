Keanu Reeves and girlfriend Alexandra Grant finally tying the knot?

Keanu Reeves and longtime artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant will be tying the knot in an intimate wedding with their family and close friends

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves will soon be getting hitched to long time artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, as per a report by RadarOnline.com. A source has revealed that a grand wedding is not on Keanu's bucket list, as he is preparing for a low-key summer wedding that will only include family members and close friends

“They want to keep the whole thing under wraps, except for family members and a few close friends,” said a source. Keanu met Alexandra for the first time back in 2009 after which, they worked on several projects together. Alexandra has illustrated two of Keanu's books - Ode To Happiness in 2011 and Shadows in 2016. It is on the sets of the former that their love affair picked up.

On April 15, 2023, the duo was clicked sharing an intimate kiss at the Museum of Contemporary Art Gala in Los Angeles. Referencing the same, the source said “That’s a good indication the big day is drawing near.”

Recently, Keanu celebrated Alexandra's 50th birthday by throwing a party at a Sonoma winery. "He invited all of their friends and family and was really excited to celebrate with her. They've both had a crazy few weeks, and this was amazing. Friends hoped he would propose at the party." said the source.

"Keanu's relationship with Alexandra is solid, and they mutually respect and admire each other," another source added.

"They are very similar in a lot of ways and enjoy the same things. He lived a pretty solitary life for many years, so friends are happy that he has found companionship," said the source.

Meanwhile, Reeves is all set to play the role of a damaged Hollywood star in dark comedy titled 'Outcome'. Jonah Hill will helm the project which he has co-written with Ezra Woods, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

