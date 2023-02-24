Keanu Reeves: It was the hardest physical role

Keanu Reeves trained for three months for John Wick 4 action scenes

Keanu Reeves

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is well known for performing his own stunts, which is why he spent nearly three months training for the fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise.

Each instalment of the Lionsgate-backed action franchise is known for upping the ante, and the case is no different for Chapter 4. “It has been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action,” Reeves said in an interview, and added, “[Doing]nun-chucks was challenging. John Wick’s action asks just a little bit more and you see the effort and the commitment from the team.”

According to Reeves, the most challenging was a car stunt in which his character races around the historic Arc de Triomphe in Paris. Reeves had to learn how to do a reverse 180 and drift all while reloading his prop gun and shooting it out of the door. “For Chapter 4, we wanted to bring the muscle cars back. Have we gone too far?” the actor asked about the insane stunts in the film.

“We took the car-driving to the next level, which I enjoy. There’s 180s, forward-into-reverse 180s, reverse into-forward 270s, drifting. So, it was fun to get a chance to learn those skills. John Wick: Chapter 4 has the most action of any of the [films in the franchise], which is saying a lot. It is more by a good margin. It was the hardest physical role I’ve ever had in my career so far. They trained me up to be able to have what we call the toolbox,” he added.

In John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves’ eponymous assassin faces off with new enemies and reunites with old friends on his mission to destroy the villainous High Table once and for all. The actor is joined by Bill Skarsgard, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Ian McShane. The film hits theatres on March 24.

