Keanu's new diktat to movie studios

Actor is ensuring his performance is not edited digitally

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, who will be seen in the upcoming action flick John Wick: Chapter 4, recently railed against deepfake technology making its way into Hollywood. In a recent interview, the actor even confirmed that he has a clause in every movie contract that prevents studios from digitally manipulating his performances. “Yeah, digitally. I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit… But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance changed. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, I don’t even have to be here,” said the actor.

Elaborating his reservations, he added, “What is frustrating about that is you lose your agency. When you give a performance in a film, you know you’re going to be edited, but you’re participating in that. If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view. That’s scary.”

Conceding that it will be interesting to see how humans deal with these technologies, he said, “They’re having such cultural, sociological impacts, and the species is being studied. There’s so much ‘data’ on behaviours now.”

Agreeing that machines can help create several things, Reeves reportedly warned, “But there’s a corporatocracy behind it that’s looking to control those things. Culturally, socially, we’re gonna be confronted by the value of real, or the non-value. And then what’s going to be pushed on us? What’s going to be presented to us? It’s this sensorium. It’s spectacle. And it’s a system of control and manipulation.” The actor will reportedly reprise his hitman character in the spin-off film, Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas as the ballerina-assassin.

