Keanu Reeves: ‘The Matrix changed my life’

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves has starred in several films that went on to achieve cult status. However, it appears that the sci-fi classic, The Matrix (1999), clearly stands in a league of its own. During his appearance on The Late Show, host Stephen Colbert revisited some of the actor’s most popular movies and their anniversaries, reminding the star that this year marks 25 years of The Matrix.

When asked to share his fondest memory from the Walchowski’s directorial venture, Reeves said, “The Matrix changed my life, and then over these years, it has changed so many other people’s lives, in really positive and great ways.” His voice quivering, as he recalled the journey, the actor added, “As an artiste, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story. So when you say these years, the amount of people who I’ve met, who have been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way, it’s the best.”

Reeves essayed the protagonist, Thomas Anderson aka Neo, in three more instalments since then, the most recent of which was The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Also starring Laurence Fishburne, Hugo Weaving and Carrie-Anne Moss, the first Matrix is a dystopian sci-fi epic that follows Neo, a computer hacker who is summoned to join a cyber-intelligence rebellion after discovering that humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality.

The film collected over $467 million at the time and became one of the year’s most profitable theatrical releases. It also went on to win four Academy Awards and has earned just under $2 billion globally throughout its 25-year lifespan.

In April this year, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, the studio behind the movie, announced that the fifth instalment of the sci-fi franchise is in the works. But at this point in time, there is no confirmation whether Reeves will be a part of it or not.

