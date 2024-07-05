Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Lamar takes a dig at Drake in new video

Lamar takes a dig at Drake in new video

Updated on: 06 July,2024 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The clip, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, celebrates the West Coast while taking a few digs at Drake and his OVO crew

Lamar takes a dig at Drake in new video

Rapper Kendrick Lamar

Listen to this article
Lamar takes a dig at Drake in new video
x
00:00

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently filmed in his native Compton and performed the song, Not Like Us, six times back-to-back at his The Pop Out concert last month, has released the video for the song, which is the biggest hit from his ongoing feud with Drake.


The clip, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, celebrates the West Coast while taking a few digs at Drake and his OVO crew. The video begins with Tommy the Clown letting Lamar into a metallic room before the rapper does push-ups on cinder blocks—a nod to Drake’s track, Push ups after Drake referenced a photo of Lamar doing the exercise as part of its rollout.


Soon, Lamar is seen hitting an owl pinata, a reference to Drake’s OVO owl, with a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen reading, “No OVHo** were harmed during the making of this video.” The video serves as a victory lap for Lamar, who arguably emerged the victor in the beef that ignited earlier this year with Drake.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

