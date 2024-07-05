The clip, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, celebrates the West Coast while taking a few digs at Drake and his OVO crew

Rapper Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, who recently filmed in his native Compton and performed the song, Not Like Us, six times back-to-back at his The Pop Out concert last month, has released the video for the song, which is the biggest hit from his ongoing feud with Drake.

The clip, directed by Dave Free and Lamar, celebrates the West Coast while taking a few digs at Drake and his OVO crew. The video begins with Tommy the Clown letting Lamar into a metallic room before the rapper does push-ups on cinder blocks—a nod to Drake’s track, Push ups after Drake referenced a photo of Lamar doing the exercise as part of its rollout.

Soon, Lamar is seen hitting an owl pinata, a reference to Drake’s OVO owl, with a disclaimer at the bottom of the screen reading, “No OVHo** were harmed during the making of this video.” The video serves as a victory lap for Lamar, who arguably emerged the victor in the beef that ignited earlier this year with Drake.

