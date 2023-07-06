Breaking News
Kevin Costner's estranges wife Christine Baumgartner to move out in two weeks

Updated on: 06 July,2023 07:52 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Costner, 68, has been pushing to get Baumgartner, 49, to leave the estate for weeks, citing a premarital agreement they both signed in 2004. It stated she would leave their marital home within 30 days if a separation were ever to occur

Kevin Costner with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner

Kevin Costner is seeking to have an estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, forced out of their multi-million-dollar mansion in Santa Barbara, Calif., in less than two weeks. The Yellowstone star reportedly said he “respectfully requests” that the former handbag designer “vacate his separate property residence forthwith and no later than July 13, 2023,” according to new court documents filed June 30.


Costner, 68, has been pushing to get Baumgartner, 49, to leave the estate for weeks, citing a premarital agreement they both signed in 2004. It stated she would leave their marital home within 30 days if a separation were ever to occur.


The actor was also required to set Baumgartner up with a separate $1.2 million property, per the binding contract. Moreover, he is also said to offer his ex a $10,000 advance toward her moving costs as well as $30,000 per month for a rental house “as part of his child support obligations.” 


Early last month, Costner alleged that his ex was refusing to move out and trying to make him agree to “various financial demands” before doing so. 

