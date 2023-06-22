Kevin Costner's ex-wife demands about USD 250,000 in order to pay child support

Christine, 49, wants Kevin, 68, to pay her $248,000 a month to help raise their three children: Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13

Kevin Costner. Pic/AFP

Christine Baumgartner, American actor Kevin Costner's ex-wife, is suing him for excessive child support payments, Page Six reported.

The designer, 49, wants the "Yellowstone" star, 68, to pay her $248,000 a month to help raise their three children: Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, according to court documents obtained by People Wednesday.

The entire amount asked, according to Baumgartner, is "less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle."

According to Page Six, she also wants Costner to cover all of the costs associated with their children's health care, extracurricular activities, sports, and private school tuition.

The most recent salary information for Baumgartner's estranged husband was made public as a result of her application on Friday.

Costner earned more than $19 million in 2022, and his family spent $6,645,285 on trips to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Aspen as well as catering services and chefs for entertaining. After taxes, his net income was allegedly $7,595,520.

The 'Field of Dreams' star said in court records Page Six obtained previously that he did not want his financial details to be made public out of concern that fraudsters, burglars, and "unwanted and embarrassing global media attention" may cause him "irreparable harm."

Costner claims Baumgartner spent $95,000 of his money on solicitors and a forensic accountant during the proceedings "without prior notice" to him.

In spite of the couple's prenuptial agreement, he reportedly criticised the mother of three for her refusal to leave their shared $145 million property in Carpinteria, California.

According to the deal, Baumgartner would have 30 days to leave the property if the couple separated, and she would be awarded a $1.2 million home to reside in, Page Six reported.

The handbag designer, however, reportedly claimed that Costner lacked "legal justification" to evict her and used the children as leverage, claiming via her lawyer that the mansion is where "the children have lived for their entire lives."

Child custody is the only area where the ex-spouses seem to have reached an amicable agreement, and Baumgartner has asked for "joint" custody. She is not asking for spousal support either.

