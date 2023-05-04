The Hollywood veteran’s representative has given a statement to American media outlet The Hollywood Reporter. The representative said that the couple will go their separate ways after being married for more than 18 years

Kevin Costner with Christine Baumgartner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kevin Costner's wife Christine Baumgartner files for divorce x 00:00

Actor Kevin Costner, who is known for his appearance in films like Dancing With Wolves, The Bodyguard and Waterworld, and his wife Christine Baumgartner are going to end their marriage.

The Hollywood veteran’s representative has given a statement to American media outlet The Hollywood Reporter. The representative said that the couple will go their separate ways after being married for more than 18 years.

It is being said with sadness that the circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in actor Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask for the privacy of Christine and their children to be respected as they navigate through this difficult time, the statement said.

In September 2004, Costner had married Baumgartner, who is 49 years old now. The couple has three children together.

The 68-year-old actor, who has acted in many popular movies, has four other children from previous relationships.

Also Read: BLACKPINK's Jennie and actress Song Hye Kyo pose together at Met Gala 2023, fans ecstatic

The first wife of the actor was Cindy Silva. He was married to her from 1978 to 1994.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever