Kevin Spacey’s UK trial begins

Updated on: 29 June,2023 08:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Kevin Spacey’s UK trial begins

Kevin Spacey’s criminal trial in the UK over multiple sexual assault allegations has begun. He was seen in London’s Southwark Crown Court. The 'House of Cards' actor faces over 12 charges so far, but he has denied them all.


According to reports, Spacey, 63, faces 12 charges from four different men, including seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.


If found guilty, Spacey could face imprisonment, with one offense even carrying a life imprisonment punishment. In an earlier magazine interview, he said, “I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they’re ready to move forward.”


