Kim Kardashian Pic/Instagram

Months after reality television star Kim Kardashian visited India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, the latest promo of her show The Kardashians offers a sneak peek at everything that went down during her stay in Mumbai with sister Khloe. Going by the video, Kim can be seen having a meltdown after losing a diamond while attending India’s most expensive wedding. The clip shows Kim sharing her excitement to be in India. As they arrive at the wedding venue, Khloe tells Kim that she’s missing a diamond. Kim is then heard saying, “Oh my god! I’m gonna have to pay for it.” Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kim Kardashian at the Ambani wedding

Kim posted a series of pictures in different ethnic ensembles during the Ambani wedding. She wore creations by Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, and Gaurav Gupta. Kim also had a memorable meeting with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she shared delightfully on her social media. In the caption, she described Aishwarya as a "queen". She also met with several other Indian stars at the wedding celebrations including Ranveer Singh. The sisters also served food to children at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai’s Juhu. They were accompanied by popular spiritual influencer and motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

Kim Kardashian is back in the dating arena

Earlier this year, when The Kardashians unveiled its trailer, Kim hinted at stepping back into the dating scene. In a confessional clip, Kim admits, "I had the intention of staying single. I was fully lying to you guys." She humorously adds, "Me, not dating and not wanting love and attention? I don't think you know me."

In another scene, Kim, seen with shorter black hair, teases a dinner date, holding her phone while saying, "I have a dinner with someone."

This marks the first time Kim's dating life has been addressed on the show since her brief romance with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr, which reportedly ended in early 2024.

Kim also spoke about her split from Kanye West. The mom to North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 5, shared that the decision to part ways after six years of marriage didn't come easily.

The sixth season premiered on Hulu on February 6.