Kim Kardashian shares adorable message and pictures as daughter North turns 9

Updated on: 16 June,2022 04:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Kim wrote- "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Kim Kardashian


Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is now 9 years old. To mark North's ninth birthday, Kim shared a sweet message for her on Instagram. Kim posted a series of photographs of her and North, from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent wedding along with some photos of her daughter as a toddler.

Kim wrote- "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til."




 
 
 
 
 
