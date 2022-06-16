Kim Kardashian shares adorable message and pictures as daughter North turns 9

Kim wrote- "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart."

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Kim Kardashian

Hollywood celebrity Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is now 9 years old. To mark North's ninth birthday, Kim shared a sweet message for her on Instagram. Kim posted a series of photographs of her and North, from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's recent wedding along with some photos of her daughter as a toddler.

Kim wrote- "Happy Birthday my baby, my bestie, my everything. There’s no one like you! The most honest, creative, silly girl with the best heart. I just love being your mom, So THANK YOU for being on this journey with me. I love you til."

