Kim Kardashian with sister Khloe

The latest episode of The Kardashians featured Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian discussing their visit to India for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, which took place last year.

Kim and Khloe about the grand Ambani wedding

In a video shared on The Kardashians Hulu's YouTube channel, Kim shared her experience, saying, "I want to point out how much that family does for their people leading up to the wedding. They would do a different good deed every day. One day, they paid for 5,000 people's groceries for a year. Another day, they paid for 2,500 people's weddings. Their wedding is really opulent, but they are also giving back in a really great way."

During a segment in the episode, Kim says, “I actually don’t know the Ambanis. We definitely have friends in common.” She then went on to share the reason behind them attending the wedding.

Kim explained that jeweller Lorraine Schwartz designs jewellery for the Ambanis and they told her that they were interested in inviting the Kardashians to the wedding. “Lorraine Schwartz is one of our good friends. She is a jeweller. She does jewellery for the Ambani family. She told me she was going to their wedding and they would love to invite you and we just went on a whim and said ‘sure,'” she said.

Kim and Khloe awestruck by wedding invite

The sisters expressed amusement at the lavish wedding invite they had received from the Ambanis. They revealed that it weighed around 40-50 pounds (18-22 kgs). Khloe shared in the episode, “Even the invitation that we received was 40-50 pounds and it had music coming out of it.” She added, “It was crazy so I think when we saw the invitation, we were like, you don’t say no to something like this.”

About Radhika-Anant's grand wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani tied the knot on July 12 last year in Mumbai, according to Hindu rituals. The grand wedding ceremony, which was attended by the Kardashian sisters, was followed by a 'Shubh Aashirvaad' ceremony on July 13, which saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and distinguished religious leaders. The subsequent grand reception on July 14 was also attended by prominent figures from the entertainment industry. Other global personalities, such as John Cena, Boris Johnson, and Tony Blair, were also part of Anant and Radhika's wedding functions.