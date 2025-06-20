The American animated musical film Kpop Demon Hunters is out, and the early reviews for it are out on social media. The users are loving the new film and are already asking for a sequel.

Animated film Kpop Demon Hunters was released today on Netflix, and the early reviews for the film are out. The film revolves around a K-pop group including Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. But things aren't as simple as they seem. It is revealed that the members also live secret lives as secret demon hunters.

As soon as the movie was released on Netflix, reviews began pouring in on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), as users shared their views about the film. One user wrote, "I loved everything about KPop Demon Hunters! Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, and Ahn Hyo-seop are fantastic as the film's leads. It wonderfully blends great music and demon-slaying to create a bold, fun, and action-packed original animated film. I can't wait to watch it again!"

Another viewer noted, "#KpopdemonHunters is an absolute blast. It's a stunning romp so stylish, action-packed, and with a strong tribute to K-POP Korean culture in every frame. Has major third act problems, but I had so much fun I low-key didn't care. I would die for Huntrix and Saja Boys!"

A third user who watched the film wrote, "Am I obsessed with KPop Demon Hunters? Absolutely. The songs are FIRE, the fight sequences are incredible, and let’s be real, who doesn't love hot animated characters? Get ready for your next favourite movie!" as another user said, "KPOP Demon Hunters: ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE. Stunning action sequences, beautiful musical segments, and some VERY hilarious moments as well! @maggiemkang and Chris Appelhans bring the heat, honoring Korean culture while delivering a fun and heartfelt story."

Can I be honest? I've barely moved on from how AWESOME this scene is. The song's a bop, the vocals and flows are just MENTAL, and the animation is FANTASTIC. This movie and Elio are my most anticipated of the summer - BRING THEM ON!! #KPOPDEMONHUNTERS

Posting the review and emotions, a user said, "KPOP DEMON HUNTERS offers an intriguing premise and surrounds it with catchy pop music you’ll remember, a dark and layered story, and gorgeous visuals. It loses its way a bit in the middle, but delivers a satisfying conclusion; I had way more fun with this than I thought I would"

Other wrote things like, "KPop Demon Hunters was fun, exciting, sexy & cool. I loved every minute of it. A terrific mix of pop culture, supernatural action, forbidden romance, catchy songs and profound themes that were all wrapped in a visually vibrant, dynamic animation." and "#KPOPDEMONHUNTERS exceeds the hype! With vibrant characters, it's a raucous musical explosion of stylish choreographed animation, giddily hooked into the emotional arcs of the songs. I want a sequel, Netflix."

One user went on to say, "Absolute fucking cinema. A perfect blend of the magical warrior and magical idol. The humor, the visuals, and of course the music was spectacular. My only problem with the film is that I couldn’t enjoy it in theaters."

Kpop Demon Hunters is an upcoming American animated musical fantasy comedy film that deals with a K-pop group called Huntrix. As the group tries to protect their fans from being hurt by supernatural forces. The protagonists, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Yoo Ji Young) take on a rival boy band known as the Saja Boys. As secret demon hunters, the girls are on a mission to fight off the opponent team filled with secret demons.

Meet Huntrix ✨ They sing. They slay. They kick demon ass.



KPop Demon Hunters is NOW PLAYING.

The film was released on Netflix today, on 20th June 2025.