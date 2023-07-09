5 heartwarming animated short films to watch on a rainy day

Looking for something short and sweet to watch? Here are five short slice-of-life films to keep you ‘animated’ indoors this monsoon

Kolkata-based Suchana Saha’s short film, Priyo Ami, which translates to “Dear me”, was recently shortlisted for the 2023 Yugo BAFTA Student Awards. Although the film is not out for viewing yet, there are several animated films that deal with the trivialities and idiosyncrasies of life and living. mid-day lists five animated films that you can watch this monsoon.

Siblings

Any older sibling will instantly resonate with the theme of Siblings. The frustration and annoyance that an elder sibling feels when their younger counterpart just won’t listen to them is humorously captured through this sibling fight, which results in the breaking of a fish bowl. With no parents around, the brother-and-sister duo have to figure out who’s going to take care of the mess.

Available on: YouTube

Let’s Eat

This CGI-animated film looks at food through the lens of familial relationships. The seven-minute film by Anamon Studios narrates the story of a Chinese-American immigrant family composed of a single mother and her energetic, happy-go-lucky daughter, Luan. The two connect over meals, and Ma, the mother, tries to connect Luan with her cultural roots through the traditional dishes she makes. When they grow apart, it is eventually their love for their native food that brings them back together.

Available on: YouTube

Period Drama

Aptly named, Period Drama is about a young girl’s horror at first finding blood on herself when she gets her first period. Funny and yet poignant at the same time, the film explores the confusion, uncertainty, and complete helplessness of a young girl, Georgiana Crimsworth, who finds herself on the brink of puberty and thinks that’s she’s dying.

Available on: YouTube

Lunch Hour

The first thing one notices about Lunch Hour is its animation-style, reminiscent of a sketchbook style of art. It is the tale of a small boy from a bi-racial Indian family, who has one huge problem with life: cucumber sandwiches. The gleaming lunchboxes of his friends seem tempting, unlike the green gunk he is forced to confront daily—but which he will learn to love.

Available on: YouTube

Last Summer

This film draws on nostalgia and depicts the poignancy of a childhood that’s ending. In this anime-style film, the protagonist Ren writes a song to immortalise the memories of his childhood friendships.

Available on: YouTube