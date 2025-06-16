Breaking News
Ahmedabad plane crash: Over 100 animals, birds died as a result of the plane crash, claims NGO

Updated on: 16 June,2025 08:40 AM IST  |  Ahmedabad
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The plane had crashed in an area surrounded by forest, and a large number of animals and birds were present in the vicinity at the time of the incident. Ahmedabad-based NGO Darshna Animal Welfare claimed that more than 100 animals and birds died due to the airplane crash

A local NGO rescued a few dogs. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Apart from the humans who perished on board the Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, the remains of more than a hundred animals and birds were found. These included dogs, peacocks, pigeons, kites, and bats, whose remains were found at the crash site. Fortunately, a local NGO managed to rescue five dogs and seven birds from the accident spot.

The plane had crashed in an area surrounded by forest, and a large number of animals and birds were present in the vicinity at the time of the incident. Ahmedabad-based NGO Darshna Animal Welfare claimed that more than 100 animals and birds died due to the airplane crash.


The body of a pigeon found at the accident spotThe body of a pigeon found at the accident spot


Speaking with mid-day, Akash Chavda, founder of the NGO, said, “We live just 500 metres from the crash site. We rushed to the crash site as soon as we received information about it, aware that the area was forested and home to numerous animals. It was almost impossible to enter the area due to the extremely high temperatures caused by the fire. We couldn’t even stand there for long.”

“At the crash site, we found five injured dogs and seven pigeons, which we rescued and are currently treating. Sadly, over 100 animals and birds died at the scene. We found the charred remains of at least nine dogs and also of peacocks, pigeons, kites, and other birds,” Chavda said.

