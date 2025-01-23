Manodhairya is a unique scheme launched by Maharashtra Government in 2013 to provide financial relief and rehabilitation to victims of penetrative sexual assault and acid attack

City based NGO Majlis (protecting rights of women and children) in collaboration with the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department, Mumbai City organised a roundtable of stakeholders to address pressing challenges in implementing the Manodhairya Scheme, Special Relief measures, and the role of Special Educators, Translators, and Interpreters. The meeting was attended by representatives from the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Child Welfare Committee (CWC), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), and Senior police officers and women police officers from Mumbai City.



Manodhairya is a unique scheme launched by Maharashtra Government in 2013 to provide financial relief and rehabilitation to victims of penetrative sexual assault and acid attack. The meeting addressed key challenges faced by victims including police not sending applications to DLSA on time, difficulties faced by victims in opening bank accounts, interim compensation not passed within seven days and lack of information on compensation granted or rejected. The scheme also provides for rehabilitation of victims including counselling, free medical and legal aid as well as providing jobs and vocation courses to victims however no one was aware of how to go about this.



The meeting also addressed the important provision of Rule 8 under the POCSO Act which empowers the CWC to pass orders for immediate payment for special relief for contingencies such as food, clothes, transport and other essential needs. However, neither DLSA nor DCPU had funds allocated to make such payments. It was decided to seek clarification from the WCD on how to process these payments.



When discussing the role of Special Educators, Translators, and Interpreters in supporting victims of sexual offences with disabilities or language barriers the police highlighted gaps in accessing trained professionals. The POCSO Act mandates the DCPU to maintain a list, however due to lack of clarity regarding payments to experts the process was not initiated.



“All stakeholders freely shared challenges they faced and we were able to arrive at solutions to ensure inter-agency collaboration to enhance victim support.” said Adv. Audrey Dmello, Director of Majlis.



