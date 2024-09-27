Lana Del Rey was seen walking down the aisle with her father, Robert Grant, holding a bouquet of flowers. She looked stunning in a white wedding gown with a ruffled neckline

Lana Del Rey

Listen to this article Lana Del Rey says 'I do' to gator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana x 00:00

Lana Del Rey has tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene, a gator tour guide, in a lovely ceremony on Thursday, September 26. According to the Daily Mail, their relationship, which became public just a month ago, quickly led to a picturesque wedding by the water in Des Allemands, Louisiana. The scenic bayou, where Dufrene runs his well-known swamp boat tours, made for the perfect setting.

Lana Del Rey officially marries Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana

According to the report, Lana Del Rey was seen walking down the aisle with her father, Robert Grant, holding a bouquet of flowers. She looked stunning in a white wedding gown with a ruffled neckline. Her hair was styled in a curly ponytail, falling elegantly over one shoulder. The dress had a flowing skirt with a modest train that trailed behind her on the gravel aisle. Dufrene, meanwhile, looked sharp in a classic black suit, white shirt, and leather shoes. Photos from the wedding have surfaced online, showing sweet moments with Lana, her father, and Dufrene.

This is Lana Del Rey's first marriage, while it's the second for Jeremy Dufrene, who has three children, according to reports. The news of their wedding comes after they got their marriage license at the Lafourche Parish Clerk of Court in Louisiana on Monday, September 23, as reported by Us Weekly.'

Lana Del Rey officially ties the knot:

A video above Lana Del Rey’s wedding yesterday! pic.twitter.com/TFMCG6y6VN — LDR Crave (@LDRCRAVE) September 27, 2024

Lana Del Rey ♥️ congratulations 🎉



In the developed world, even a millionaire star like Lana Del Rey can fall in love and marry an ordinary man. 💍



This level of openness is hard to find elsewhere. #LanaDelRey ❣️ pic.twitter.com/OdVu4FywNa — Zayedx (@zayedkhan1802) September 27, 2024

While Landa Del Rey is currently on Instagram, she has chosen to not make the marriage public just yet. It was only few months back that The 'Summertime Sadness' hitmaker said that she no longer requires to use the social media platform Instagram as her tour dates have been published and her dad Rob Grant's record 'Lost at Sea' - on which she features on two songs, 'Hollywood Bowl' and the title track - has been released.

The singer-songwriter announced on her Instagram Story: "Thank you so much for everything. Now that Robas record is out and now you know where I am touring this account is closing. Good luck and love u", reported Female First UK'.

Lana previously quit the platform back in 2021 in order to focus on "other jobs" that required "privacy and transparency".

As per Female First UK, she explained in a video post at the time: "Hi guys, I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating our social media accounts, my social media accounts. That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency."

The 'Blue Jeans' singer assured fans she will continue to work on her music, poetry and spoken word albums, but is also "going on some different endeavours. I'm still very present and love what I do. I am absolutely here for the music".