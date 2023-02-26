Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are not romantically engaged

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now"

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. Pics/AFP

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid "get along well" but they're not dating. The 27-year-old model and Leonardo, 48, were recently spotted together in Milan.

It is said that they are merely friends, reports Female First UK.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now."

Gigi - who has Khai, two, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - and Leonardo love spending time together.

However, they're not involved romantically. The source added: "Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating."

As per Female First UK, earlier this month, another insider claimed that Gigi and Leonardo's rumoured romance just "fizzled" out.

The source said at the time: "She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritises being a mom."

Meanwhile, Gigi recently claimed that the COVID-19 lockdown changed the course of her career. She explained that lockdown and the birth of her daughter forced her to reevaluate her lifestyle.

