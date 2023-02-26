Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Leonardo DiCaprio Gigi Hadid are not romantically engaged

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are not romantically engaged

Updated on: 26 February,2023 10:04 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now"

Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid are not romantically engaged

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid. Pics/AFP


Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid "get along well" but they're not dating. The 27-year-old model and Leonardo, 48, were recently spotted together in Milan.


It is said that they are merely friends, reports Female First UK.



A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends. Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now."


Gigi - who has Khai, two, with former One Direction star Zayn Malik - and Leonardo love spending time together.

However, they're not involved romantically. The source added: "Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating."

Also Read: Leonardo DiCaprio lauds Assam govt's efforts to end poaching of one-horned rhinoceros

As per Female First UK, earlier this month, another insider claimed that Gigi and Leonardo's rumoured romance just "fizzled" out.

The source said at the time: "She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritises being a mom."

Meanwhile, Gigi recently claimed that the COVID-19 lockdown changed the course of her career. She explained that lockdown and the birth of her daughter forced her to reevaluate her lifestyle.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

leonardo dicaprio gigi hadid hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK