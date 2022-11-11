Still in recovery mode

Letitia Wright was hospitalised with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, with production on the Black Panther sequel pausing while she recovered

Letitia Wright

Over a year since her fall off a stunt rig on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, actor Letitia Wright recently opened up about the scary accident. “I’m still processing it. I’m still working through it in therapy.

"It was really traumatic,” said Wright, 29, who plays Shuri, younger sister of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character King T’Challa in the Marvel film franchise. The accident occurred when she was riding a motorcycle when it clipped a median and sheared the bike off, and it tumbled.

Wright was hospitalised with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, with production on the Black Panther sequel pausing while she recovered. Director Ryan Coogler, who heard about Wright’s injury over the phone, shared that the news was particularly hard for him.

