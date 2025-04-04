Breaking News
Teachers want Mumbai University to go back to physical exam evaluation model
Maharashtra: Unopened stretch on Samruddhi road patched up, shut
New India Co-Operative Bank scam: Not happy with RBI’s responses about audit, says EOW
Mumbai: Man stabbed over a reel he shared
500 Bangladeshis living illegally in Mumbai arrested in past 3 months: Cops
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Reese Witherspoon announces Legally Blondes prequel series Lexi Minetree to play Elle Woods

Reese Witherspoon announces Legally Blonde's prequel series, Lexi Minetree to play Elle Woods

Updated on: 04 April,2025 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Reese Witherspoon passes the baton to the actor for Legally Blonde's prequel series, Elle

Reese Witherspoon announces Legally Blonde's prequel series, Lexi Minetree to play Elle Woods

First look of Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article
Reese Witherspoon announces Legally Blonde's prequel series, Lexi Minetree to play Elle Woods
x
00:00

Actor Reese Witherspoon, who played the pop-culture icon Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001) and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), has announced the highly anticipated prequel series, Elle.


Reese Witherspoon in Elle Woods’s trademark colour pink
Reese Witherspoon in Elle Woods’s trademark colour pink


Lexi Minetree, who was seen in Law and Order:  SVU (Special Victims Unit), will be seen in the titular role of Elle in the series. Witherspoon shared an exclusive first look image on her Instagram to announce the beginning of production. The joint Instagram post by Witherspoon was shared along with Minetree, Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video and Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine. 


“Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production,” the caption for the post reads. In February, Witherspoon, who is an executive producer on the highly anticipated project, revealed in a video that Minetree would be taking on the iconic role of Elle in the upcoming series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

reese witherspoon Amazon Prime Video hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK