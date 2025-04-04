Reese Witherspoon passes the baton to the actor for Legally Blonde's prequel series, Elle

First look of Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Reese Witherspoon announces Legally Blonde's prequel series, Lexi Minetree to play Elle Woods x 00:00

Actor Reese Witherspoon, who played the pop-culture icon Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (2001) and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003), has announced the highly anticipated prequel series, Elle.

ADVERTISEMENT



Reese Witherspoon in Elle Woods’s trademark colour pink

Lexi Minetree, who was seen in Law and Order: SVU (Special Victims Unit), will be seen in the titular role of Elle in the series. Witherspoon shared an exclusive first look image on her Instagram to announce the beginning of production. The joint Instagram post by Witherspoon was shared along with Minetree, Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video and Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine.

“Harvard was hard. High School was harder. Our new series, Elle, is now in production,” the caption for the post reads. In February, Witherspoon, who is an executive producer on the highly anticipated project, revealed in a video that Minetree would be taking on the iconic role of Elle in the upcoming series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever