Reese Witherspoon told a sweet story about a recent night out with her kids that made her feel good about her parenting journey

Reese Witherspoon. Pic/AFP

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon shares one lesson she is proud to have taught her kids

Actress and film producer, Reese Witherspoon, shared a proud mom moment. In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, the 'Legally Blonde' star told a sweet story about a recent night out with her kids that made her feel good about her parenting journey, reported People. Witherspoon shared that she was out recently with a friend and her two "boys," 21-year-old Deacon Phillippe, whom she shares with ex Ryan Phillippe, and 12-year-old Tennessee, whom she shares with ex Jim Toth.

Witherspoon stated that after dinner, a friend asked her sons whether there was one lesson their mother taught them that they would "always remember." The Big Little Lies star stated that one of them--she did not identify who--responded that she would always advise him that if he was given "the choice to be normal or the choice to be weird," he should always choose the latter. Also, it's "okay to stand out and be different," reported People.

Witherspoon shared that it "filled my heart with the deepest joy that he learned that from me." She added, "It just meant so much to me that my kids know it's okay to be different and that it can actually end up being their superpower," as per the outlet. Actress Reese Witherspoon announced in February that Lexi Minetree has been cast as the young Elle Woods in the upcoming Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle.

The series, which will follow Elle's high school years before she attends Harvard, is set to premiere on Prime Video. Witherspoon, who originated the role of Elle Woods in the 2001 film Legally Blonde and its 2003 sequel, took to Instagram to share the news with her fans.In a heartwarming video, Witherspoon is seen breaking the news to Minetree, who is overcome with emotion.

"We had to make a really hard decision the other day, and we wanted to tell you in person because you've just worked really hard," Witherspoon said. "And we just wanted to tell you that you don't have to audition anymore because you got the part. You're Elle Woods," she added. Witherspoon has been actively involved in the search for the new Elle Woods and has been impressed by the talented young actresses who auditioned for the role.

