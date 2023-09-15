Liev Schreiber, Taylor Neisen welcome their baby girl

“So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since”

Taylor Neisen and Liev Schreiber. Pic/AFP

American actor Liev Schreiber and Taylor Neisen have announced the birth of their baby girl, People reported.

The ‘Ray Donovan’ star took to Instagram to reveal the news that their baby arrived late last month.

“So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since.”

The Emmy-nominated actor then provided an update on his wife and daughters’ health.

“Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support,” he concluded.

Neisen has yet to make a public statement about the birth of Hazel Bee. Her most recent Instagram post was on August 23, just a few days before the birth of their daughter.

She shared a black-and-white photo of her growing tummy, complete with a dog’s paw. ‘BFFs,’ she captioned the photo.

In June, Neisen showed off her baby bump at a screening for Schreiber’s new National Geographic limited series, A Small Light. Sasha was also present at the event as the three posed for photos.

Neisen posted a pregnancy update on her Instagram Story in August, providing a more recent glimpse into her life. In the photo, she and Schreiber stood belly to belly for a selfie. They both smiled at the sweet contrast of their stomachs.

The couple married in July and spent time in the Hamptons shortly after to prepare for the baby’s arrival, as per People.

Schreiber is now the father of three children. The actor and his ex-wife, Naomi Watts, have two children, Sasha and Kai. Watts and Schreiber were married for 11 years before divorcing in 2016.

