Justin Bieber celebrates 5th wedding anniversary with Hailey Bieber: You have captivated my heart

Hailey and Justin Bieber completed 5 years of marriage on September 13. The couple tied the knot at a courthouse in 2018. On their wedding anniversary, Justin shared a series of pictures on Instagram and penned a sweet note for Hailey.

Justin's caption read, "To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Justin and Hailey got married once again on September 30, 2019. The ceremony was held at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina by the May River. Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Justin wrote on Instagram, "Looking forward to forever with you."

Justin and Hailey, who have known each other since their teenage, sparked relationship rumours after his breakup with Selena Gomez in 2014. After repeated denials, they made their relationship Instagram official in 2016. However, they broke up in the second half of the year, just to reunite in 2018.

Amid rumours of an engagement, he confirmed the news by sharing pictures with his fiance. He wrote on Instagram, "Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!"